Freshman Pair Lead Way For Mean Green On Day Two

FORT MYERS, Fla. - North Texas concluded day two of the Conference USA Championship in ninth place at 36-over par Tuesday, matching their 18-over performance from day one. A pair of freshmen led the way for the Mean Green, as both sit inside the top 20 individually.



Freshman Elena Kim paced the Mean Green and is tied for eighth overall, following her 1-over 73 Tuesday at the Verandah Club to put her at 4-over for the tournament. Fellow freshman Lauren Cox fired a 2-over 74 to vault into a tie for 18th place.



"We had some good signs today but lost too many strokes on the final few holes," head coach Michael Akers said. "Hopefully it was a learning opportunity. The bottom line is we are showing promise for the future and realize that the depth is not there yet. We have had to take a high score many times this spring and it has cost us. Our goal is to break 300 tomorrow."



Kim birdied on four occasions Tuesday on her way to a solid second round. She birdied No. 3, No. 12, No. 14 and No. 18, respectively. Were it not for an unfortunate triple bogey on her final hole, No. 9, Kim could have potentially finished day two in the top five.



Cox jumped eight places in the individual leaderboard with her good day Tuesday. She birdied twice, on the second and 17th holes, respectively, and parred 12 holes on the day.



North Texas returns to action from the Verandah Club in Forth Myers, Florida, Wednesday, April 19 for the third and final round, which tees off at 7:50 a.m. CT. Live scoring for the event is available here, courtesy of GolfStat.



Conference USA Championship Central



Team Leaderboard

1. Middle Tennessee (+7)

2. Old Dominion (+11)

3. UTSA (+19)

4. FIU (+22)

5. UAB (+23)

6. Western Kentucky (+24)

7. Southern Miss (+27)

8. UTEP (+30)

9. North Texas (+36)

10. Marshall (+37)

11. Florida Atlantic (+38)



Individual Leaderboard

T8. Elena Kim (+4)

T18. Lauren Cox (+6)

T44. Nyca Khaw (+13)

52. Sammy Huang (+18)

54. Kalli Jennings (+20)



