Follow Jeffery Wilson At NFL Combine
Mean Green Running Back Tries To Earn Spot In Draft Beginning Wednesday
Mean Green Sports will travel to Indianapolis to cover former Mean Green running back Jeffery Wilson as he attempts to impress NFL personnel at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.
MeanGreenSports.com will have daily updates, including a video diary with Wilson, beginning Wednesday and culminating Friday when he concludes his testing. We will also post behind-the-scenes photos of the happenings to Mean Green football social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).
Wilson is trying to become the first Mean Green football player drafted since 2004 when linebacker Cody Spencer was taken in the sixth round by the Oakland Raiders. He is also the first UNT player selected to the NFL Scouting Combine since defensive end Adrian Awasom was invited in 2005.
He will be one of 32 running backs attending the combine, which begins with measurements, medical examinations and interviews on Wednesday. He will go through psychological testing, bench press and media interviews on Thursday, and will finish with 40-yard dash and skill drills on Friday.
Wilson ranks third all-time in rushing touchdowns at North Texas with 32 and fourth all-time in rushing yards with 3,205. He missed the final three games of his senior season with an injury, but still managed 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games last fall. Mean Green Sports and Mean Green Productions traveled with Wilson to his hometown of Eklhart, Texas, last summer for a video feature on his small-town upbringing here.
|